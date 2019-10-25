Trust Investment Advisors Sells 2,700 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.28.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $37,940.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.38. 320,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,654,610. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.77%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

