Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 539 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.84. The company had a trading volume of 265,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.02 and a 200 day moving average of $158.66. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $171.10.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $842,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,773.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $387,274.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,902 shares of company stock worth $6,725,405 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

