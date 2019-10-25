Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 2,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,849,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,241 shares of company stock worth $6,319,242 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,263.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,222.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,175.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 target price (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,401.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.