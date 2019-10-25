Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,787,717.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $63,001.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,564 shares of company stock worth $4,718,304 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $84.47. 57,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

