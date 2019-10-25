Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 218,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,631,000 after buying an additional 80,989 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 72,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 11,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $106.32. 111,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,230,695.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $923,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at $32,442,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,362 shares of company stock worth $5,875,493. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

