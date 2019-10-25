TrumpCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $259.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $78,057.00 and approximately $259.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007091 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00020317 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.12 or 0.02025970 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000597 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002309 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

