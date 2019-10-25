TrueFeedBack (TFB) Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 25th. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bithumb Global. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $1.13 million and $197,095.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00229411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.01527153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00036084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00092901 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile