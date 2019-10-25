Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE:TROX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 969,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,670. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Tronox has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 3.35.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,510 shares in the company, valued at $634,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A. Hinman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tronox by 26.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

