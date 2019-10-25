Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.74 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Shares of TRTN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. 445,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,431. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.29. Triton International has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRTN shares. Compass Point cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Triton International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Triton International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $76,204.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,274.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

