TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Shares of TNET stock traded down $8.31 on Friday, hitting $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 72,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,248. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.86. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. Berenberg Bank began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $40,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,611.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Edward Griese sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $146,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,817.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,416 shares of company stock valued at $6,314,635 in the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

