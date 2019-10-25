TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.
Shares of TNET stock traded down $8.31 on Friday, hitting $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 72,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,248. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.86. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. Berenberg Bank began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
