TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated a neutral rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of TCBK stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.81. 2,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,404. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $77.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.71%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Koehnen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $537,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $186,338.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,461,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,720,000 after purchasing an additional 221,356 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $6,579,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 124,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

