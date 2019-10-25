TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $78.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

TRU stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.91. 219,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,304. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.37 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 23.59%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Prozes sold 50,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $4,101,144.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,619.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $362,796.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,873 shares of company stock worth $9,916,828 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in TransUnion by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

