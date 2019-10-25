Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NYSE TGS opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $17.00.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.99 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 52.61%. Equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 17,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 49,310 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

