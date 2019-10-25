Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Trailblazer Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.15. Trailblazer Resources shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 8,700 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Trailblazer Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBLZ)

Trailblazer Resources, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products.

