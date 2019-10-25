Traders Purchase High Volume of Tiffany & Co. Call Options (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 10,762 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,485% compared to the average volume of 679 call options.

TIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,486,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 468.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,130,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,697 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $179,739,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,752,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,031,000 after buying an additional 1,652,151 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,447,000 after buying an additional 997,309 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.82. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $117.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

