Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Gap Up to $98.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $98.04, but opened at $98.00. Tractor Supply shares last traded at $97.13, with a volume of 68,486 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.
In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSCO)
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.