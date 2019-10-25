Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Gap Up to $98.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $98.04, but opened at $98.00. Tractor Supply shares last traded at $97.13, with a volume of 68,486 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

