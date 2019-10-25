Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply updated its FY19 guidance to $4.68-4.72 EPS.

TSCO traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $96.55. 84,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,864. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $78.67 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,964,984.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

