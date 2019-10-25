TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.37 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 21.63%.

TowneBank stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 118,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,412. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

