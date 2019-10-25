TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TowneBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TowneBank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of TOWN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.04. 7,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,258. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $145.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.37 million. On average, analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 58.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TowneBank by 37.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the second quarter worth approximately $9,290,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TowneBank by 48.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.