Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 34,567 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,174,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $902,382,000 after purchasing an additional 343,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $165,475,000 after purchasing an additional 186,569 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,103,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $117,379,000 after purchasing an additional 172,197 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after purchasing an additional 97,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,744,000. Institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NYSE:TOT opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Total SA has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $59.56.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts expect that Total SA will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

