TOP (TOP) 1-Day Volume Hits $392,807.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, TOP has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TOP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. TOP has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $392,807.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00227746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.73 or 0.01503640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000800 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00035971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00092486 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,140,686,537 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

