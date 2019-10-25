Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Posts Earnings Results

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter.

TR traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,397. Tootsie Roll Industries has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

