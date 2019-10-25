Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Stock Price Down 14%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s stock price traded down 14% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.43, 922,135 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 172% from the average session volume of 339,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMDI. Maxim Group lowered shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 4.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.89. On average, research analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Medical stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Titan Medical worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.