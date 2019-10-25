Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.47 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.95.

Shares of TRI traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.13. 10,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $71.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 69.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 798,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,436,000 after purchasing an additional 243,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

