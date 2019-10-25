Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $295.30, but opened at $296.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares last traded at $292.58, with a volume of 38,005 shares trading hands.

The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $319.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.92.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

