The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Trading Up 7.9%

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s stock price was up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.48, approximately 162,299 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 449,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

