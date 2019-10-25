The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.79. 4,851,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,936,266. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74. The company has a market cap of $233.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,133.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,743,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

