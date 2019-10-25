Tezos Trading 2.7% Higher This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Tezos has a market cap of $594.76 million and approximately $20.52 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00009136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003117 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 801,312,599 coins and its circulating supply is 660,373,612 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

