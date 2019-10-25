Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $113.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $116.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TXN. UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.97.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.50. 362,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,241. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.90. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The firm has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,003.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $793,040.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 954,795 shares of company stock worth $121,661,527. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,615,000 after buying an additional 7,922,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,845 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $184,058,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $12,823,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,230,000 after purchasing an additional 666,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

