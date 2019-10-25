Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 99.4% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.