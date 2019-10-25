Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a coverage optimism score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a $195.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.82.

TSLA opened at $299.68 on Friday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $379.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.53 and a 200-day moving average of $234.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total transaction of $3,456,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,305,765.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,021. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

