Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $249.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $224.00 to $249.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer set a $356.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nord/LB set a $195.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cfra lowered Tesla to a sell rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.29.

TSLA stock traded up $28.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $328.13. The stock had a trading volume of 29,981,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $379.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.49 and a 200 day moving average of $234.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.72 per share, with a total value of $232,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,021. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,996,539,000 after acquiring an additional 165,206 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $259,925,000 after acquiring an additional 409,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

