Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Announces Earnings Results

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million.

Territorial Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,282. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $280.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, Chairman Allan S. Kitagawa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $145,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,900 shares in the company, valued at $832,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TBNK shares. Raymond James upgraded Territorial Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

