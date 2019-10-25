Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Shares Up 0.9%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.91, 1,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TELNF)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

