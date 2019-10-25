Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Targa Resources Corp owns general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, engaged in providing midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The Company operates its business through two business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing and NGL Logistics and Marketing. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting natural gas liquids and removing impurities. NGL Logistics and Marketing segment is engaged in gathering and storing; fractionating, storing, and transporting of finished NGLs. Targa also markets the natural gas liquids produced and purchased in selected United States markets. The Company also offers refinery services and wholesale propane marketing operations. Targa Resources Corp is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 668,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,500. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

