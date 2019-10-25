Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.25.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 9,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $667,946.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,091.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $89,313.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,298.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,692 shares of company stock valued at $32,862,319 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.59. 841,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,465. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
