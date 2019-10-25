Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 9,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $667,946.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,091.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $89,313.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,298.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,692 shares of company stock valued at $32,862,319 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.59. 841,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,465. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

