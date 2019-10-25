TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $42.72

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.58, but opened at $42.72. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $43.13, with a volume of 261,177 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAL. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.20.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $936.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

