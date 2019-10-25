Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.58 ($19.28).

TTK traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €11.02 ($12.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,952. Takkt has a fifty-two week low of €10.70 ($12.44) and a fifty-two week high of €16.18 ($18.81). The stock has a market cap of $713.84 million and a PE ratio of 8.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is €11.86 and its 200-day moving average is €12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

