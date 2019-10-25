Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.74, approximately 2,579,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,632,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

TLRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Tailored Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The stock has a market cap of $244.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.98 million. Tailored Brands had a return on equity of 2,629.06% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carrie Ann Ask acquired 17,000 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,234.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP A Alexander Rhodes acquired 13,369 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $51,738.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,706.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 69,369 shares of company stock worth $291,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 311.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

