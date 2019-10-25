Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Acquired by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tailored Brands were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Tailored Brands by 127.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the second quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the second quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dinesh S. Lathi purchased 10,000 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,267 shares in the company, valued at $261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theo Killion purchased 15,000 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,258.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,369 shares of company stock valued at $291,598. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLRD opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. The company has a market cap of $244.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.79. Tailored Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.98 million. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2,629.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLRD. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tailored Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tailored Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

