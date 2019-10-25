TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) received a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nord/LB set a €20.12 ($23.40) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TAG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.92 ($25.49).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of TEG stock opened at €21.54 ($25.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.84. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €19.93 ($23.17) and a one year high of €21.86 ($25.42).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.