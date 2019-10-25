Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives $17.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.03.
SYRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.
In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SYRS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.35. 21,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,918. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $11.93.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a negative net margin of 3,137.55%. Research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.
