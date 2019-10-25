Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives $17.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.03.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $133,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYRS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.35. 21,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,918. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $11.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a negative net margin of 3,137.55%. Research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.