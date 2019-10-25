Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRCI. Capital One Financial upgraded Synergy Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut Synergy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

SRCI opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Synergy Resources has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83.

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.12 million.

About Synergy Resources

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

