SyncFab Market Capitalization Reaches $190,306.00 (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. SyncFab has a market cap of $190,306.00 and $26,140.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SyncFab token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Bancor Network, IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last week, SyncFab has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,017,632 tokens. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SyncFab

SyncFab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, BitForex, IDEX, CoinExchange and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

