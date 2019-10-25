Swarm Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.01 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $7,941.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swarm has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00217573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.76 or 0.01521424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033447 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00089438 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

