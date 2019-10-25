SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $250.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $280.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.27.

SIVB traded up $11.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.70. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $177.70 and a twelve month high of $268.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $603,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,111.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total transaction of $80,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,198 shares of company stock worth $1,335,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

