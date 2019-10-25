Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.66 million.
NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.39. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.40.
In other news, CEO Michael Benstock acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $64,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,560.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.
Superior Group of Companies Company Profile
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
