Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.66 million.

NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.39. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Benstock acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $64,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,560.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Superior Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.