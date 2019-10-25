SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.89

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 10237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNDE shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.