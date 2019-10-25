Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.86-4.90 for the period. Sun Communities also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.04-1.08 EPS.

NYSE SUI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,915. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $96.17 and a 52 week high of $159.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.25.

In other Sun Communities news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,794.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,353,711. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 7,410 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,679,675.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,871 shares of company stock worth $2,789,063. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

