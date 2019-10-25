Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.86-4.90 for the period. Sun Communities also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.04-1.08 EPS.
NYSE SUI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,915. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $96.17 and a 52 week high of $159.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.59.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.25.
In other Sun Communities news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,794.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,353,711. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 7,410 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,679,675.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,871 shares of company stock worth $2,789,063. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
About Sun Communities
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.
