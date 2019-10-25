Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 24.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMMF shares. BidaskClub raised Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

In related news, Director Dewey F. Bensenhaver sold 8,000 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Charles Maddy III sold 8,561 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $232,003.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,561 shares of company stock worth $458,003. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

